iRobot’s new Roomba s9+ returns to Amazon low with a $300 discount, more

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $999 shipped. Down from $1,299, today’s offer saves you $300, matches the all-time low, and is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen. As iRobot’s latest and greatest robotic vacuum, Roomba S9+ comes equipped with 3-stage cleaning system, 120-minute runtime, and an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” That’s on top of vSLAM navigation technology and a smart mapping system, as well as Alexa and Assistant voice control. Its D-shaped design is optimized for efficient cleaning, and the vacuum also has 30% wider sweeping brushes. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 215 customers. More details below.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba s9 for $799. Down from $999, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches the all-time low. Trading off some of the more high-end features in the lead deal like the anti-allergen system, the Roomba S9 sports a longer 2-hour runtime and a more affordable price. You’re also missing out on the Automatic Dirt Disposal unit and corresponding functionality. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Opt for the previous-generation iRobot i7+ to save some cash. Right now there is up to $300 in savings to be had here, with robotic vacuum deals starting at $499. Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more household essentials, kitchen upgrades, and more.

iRobot Roomba s9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean. B

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!