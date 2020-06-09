Save up to $300 on iRobot’s Roomba i7+ Robotic Vacuum from $499, more

Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba i7+ Smart Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $699 shipped. Also at Home Depot and for $1 more at Best Buy. Down from its usual $999 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. iRobot’s robotic vacuum features high-end functionality like iAdapt 3.0 Navigation and Imprint Smart Mapping, which allow you to tell Roomba i7 to clean specific rooms in your home with Alexa and Assistant voice control. This robotic vacuum also automatically empties collected debris into a companion disposal unit. Though if you don’t need that functionality, the Roomba i7+ by itself is $499, down from $699. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. More below.

Also on sale today, Best Buy offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 Laser-guided Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $349.99. Down from $500, today’s offer saves you $150, beats our previous mention by $30, and is the best we’ve seen to date. Highlights here include a 110-minute runtime, Alexa and Assistant voice control, and laser-guided cleaning. Rated 4/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

We’re also still seeing Roborock’s all-new S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum on sale for the first time following a $50 discount, alongside some other robotic vacuums deals. Then head on over to our home goods guide for even more offers.

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum automatically empties into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt and dust so you don’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. The premium 3 Stage Cleaning System and Dual Rubber Brushes provide powerful cleaning, guided by smart mapping technology that learns, maps and adapts to each room. Added control from your smart phone gives you a truly custom clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!