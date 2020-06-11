Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite first hit the scene back in 2018, and now roughly 2-years later, is getting refreshed with two new color options. Now with the introduction of Plum and Sage styles, there are four different designs to choose from for the widely-popular eReader. Head below for all of the details from today’s addition to the Kindle lineup, including pricing and availability.

Amazon releases Kindle Paperwhite with new colors

Amazon’s last refresh of arguably its most popular Kindle brought with it plenty of new perks like a waterproof design. That was on top of an overall thinner form-factor based around the beloved E-ink screen and even support for Audible audiobooks. While today’s announcement doesn’t mess with the highly-rated device, it does add two stylish new designs into the mix.

Originally the Kindle Paperwhite was only available in black, but was followed up by a Twilight Blue colorway around a year after first debuting. Now Amazon is back with not one, but two refreshed designs. Alongside the existing colors, there’s now Sage and Plum options to choose from. In either case, it’s worth noting that only the backs of the eReader are getting a fresh coat of paint. No matter which of the styles you end up with, all four of the options sport a black bezel around the 6-inch display.

New eReader designs are available for purchase

Both the Sage and Plum colorways of the Kindle Paperwhite are now available for purchase from Amazon, joining the rest of the lineup with a $130 starting price tag. Luckily Amazon isn’t charging a premium price tag to score one of the new colors. The same 8GB and 32GB capacities remain in place, as well. You’ll also be able to score 3-months of Kindle Unlimited at-no cost alongside the eReader.

9to5Toys’ Take

While introducing two new color options for the Kindle Paperwhite might not be the news everyone was hoping for, both Sage and Plum styles are definitely a welcome additions to the lineup. It’s a bit of a shame that Amazon didn’t make the bezels match each of the new options, but that’s to be expected at this point given what you’ll find in the more colorful Fire tablet lineup.

Refreshed colors are an easy way to prolong the life of an almost 2-year old device. So whether Amazon is trying to hold avid readers over until a major refresh this fall, or is just expanding the lineup from customer feedback is still up in the air. Regardless, more designs are always appreciated, and today’s releases don’t disappoint in that regard.

