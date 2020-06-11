Today Synology is expanding its stable of products with an all-new flash-based NAS alongside its first releases in the storage space. Headlined by the new 24-bay FlashStation FS3600, Synology has unveiled two solid-state drives alongside a new accessory for its existing devices. Head below for all the details on the company’s latest.

Synology debuts new FlashStation NAS series

The most eye-watering aspect of today’s new reveals from Synology is the launch of its new FlashStation FS3600. As the name suggests, this all-flash storage NAS comes equipped with 24 2.5-inch drive bays and is targeted at I/O sensitive applications. While home users may not be able to take full advantage of its specs, any use cases centered around virtual machines, databases, or online transaction processing will stand to benefit greatly from its enterprise-grade specs.

On top of an Intel Xeon processor which powers the entire package, there’s support for up to 128GB of RAM and the ability to expand its networking capabilities down the line with a PCIe expansion slot. Other noteworthy features include up to 92.16TB of raw storage and hot swappable drives. Synology’s new NAS is available at steep $8,500 price tag.

To go alongside its new flash-based NAS, Synology is also getting in the storage game with its first solid-state drives. Leading the way is the SAT5200 SATA SSD which come in 480GB, 960GB, and 1.92GB capacities. With up to 530MB/s transfer speeds, the 2.5-inch drive is geared towards prolonged reliability in the same kinds of use cases as the Synology FlashStation FS3600. Prices start at $180 for the lowest capacity and top out at $600.

There’s also the SNV3000 Series M.2 NVMe SSD which is only available in a 400GB capacity. Transfer speeds top out at 3.1GB/s and just like the 2.5-inch version, comes backed by a 5-year warranty.

Lastly, Synology has released a new M.2 SSD & 10GbE combo adapter card. This hybrid add-on brings a high-speed M.2 Solid-state drive to your NAS with a 10GbE networking card. So on top of being able to take advantage of caching with the SSD, you’ll add 10Gb Ethernet into the mix as well. It uses one PCIe expansion slot and will work with a variety of existing NAS from the company.

9To5Toys’ Take

Even though today’s announcement from Synology is geared more towards the enterprise scene, this gives us an early look at what to expect from the brand in the future. Higher-end SSDs and a flash-based NAS may very well come down in price as time goes on and become more obtainable. But even with wishful thinking aside, there’s plenty of impressive tech here, especially the new Synology FlashStation.

