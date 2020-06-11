Grow your own veggies indoors with AeroGarden Sprout, now $58 (Reg. $72+)

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden for $57.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100, it currently sells for just over $72 at Amazon and Home Depot with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. This countertop garden will have you growing your own fresh herbs indoors and ships with Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill to get you started. Everything you need is included here like the LED light system as well as water and plant food notifications, with no soil required. Ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is the best price we can find on any AeroGarden. But you might want to consider scoring some extra seed pod kits to expand your yield. While the Sprout model can only house three different crops at once, you can diversify with the $13 AeroGarden Heirloom Salad Kit to mix and match your favorite greens.

However if you’re looking to get outside as the weather warms up for your gardening, we have some great discounts you’ll want to take a look at. First, you can illuminate your backyard with this solar-powered LED light for $20 and be sure to give these Carhartt Work Flex Gloves a look as well. Also, our Green Deals roundups are a great resource for electric outdoor tools and the like with plenty of notable deals live right now.

More on the AeroGarden Sprout:

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (3 POD) : Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

PLANT TO PLATE : Up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10 inches tall; Plants grow in water, not soil; An advanced indoor garden made simple

EASY TO USE : control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system

LED LIGHTS : High performance, full spectrum 10 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

