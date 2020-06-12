Board/card game deals from under $5: Arkham Horror, Monopoly, Clue, more

We have now spotted a number of board and card game deals on Amazon starting from just under $5. One standout is Arkham Horror – The Card Game for $23.17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 or so, today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year and the best price we can find. Based around Lovecraftian lore, this one is described as a “living card game of eldritch mystery.” Players take on the role of investigators with specific strengths working to uncover “arcane mysteries and conspiracies.” Besieged by terrifying monsters and your own madness, players must gather enough clues before the evil power that be get to you first. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals below.

Amazon is also still running a notable Hasbro game sale with a number of options starting from just below $5 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything from special editions of Monopoly and Clue to Jenga, Battleship, and much more. Even the Monopoly Game Stranger Things Collector’s Edition is on sale for $30.16 shipped. Regularly around $40, this is matching the lowest we have tracked since December 2019 and is the best we can find. This one has all sorts of references from the show as well as tweaked rules and 11 player tokens related to characters from the series. Rated 4+ stars from over 260 gamers at Amazon.

Are you more of a Games of Thrones fan? Because the Game of Thrones Iron Throne board game is still on sale for $35 at Amazon (Reg. $44+) and be sure to check out the free Cards Against Humanity Family Edition if you haven’t yet.

More on Arkham Horror – The Card Game:

A living card game of eldritch mystery or 1 to 2 players (or upto 4 with 2 core sets)

Blurs the line between the traditional card gaming and role playing experiences

Players assume the roles of unique investigators marked by specific strengths and weakness

Investigators are opposed by the challenges from adventure specific encounter decks

Campaign rules grant additional depth to your decisions and allows you to “level up” your deck between adventures

