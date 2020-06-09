Game of Thrones Iron Throne board game drops to $35 at Amazon (Reg. $44+ )

Amazon is now offering the HBO Game of Thrones: The Iron Throne board game for $34.99 shipped. Originally $50, it sells for between $42 and $44 at Amazon and Target at the moment and is now listed at $37 direct from Fantasy Flight Games. This is the lowest price we have seen it go for directly from Amazon in over a year as well. Set in the world of GoT, this is a board game of “lies, diplomacy, battles, and betrayal.” Take hostages, engage in bloody battles, and more with a series of familiar faces aligned with one of the five great houses from the hit HBO series. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

There are some great expansions for The Iron Throne board game you can use to expand the experience down the like the $18 Wars to Come. But if you’re looking for some Game of Thrones fun for less, check out the Game of Thrones: Westeros Intrigue card game instead. It comes in at under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries 4+ star ratings. Made by renowned game designer Reiner Knizia, all of your favorite characters are included as you attempt to “advance the position of your Great House…through clever card play.”

If Games of Thrones isn’t your thing, we have plenty of other notable bard game deals live right now. You’ll find an Amazon all-time low on the Monopoly Parody Adult Party Game plus many more from $5.

More on the Game of Thrones: The Iron Throne board game:

A board game of lies, diplomacy, battles, and Betrayal in the game of Thrones setting

Features core mechanics from the well-loved and best-selling cosmic encounter

Play as any of five great houses: Stark, Lannister, Targaryen, bar a the on, or Tyrell

Unique characters come with abilities that recall their portrayal on the show

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!