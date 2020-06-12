Get eufy’s Genie Alexa-enabled speaker + two smart bulbs at $37.50 (Reg. $50+)

Anker’s official Newegg storefront is offering a bundle with its eufy Genie Alexa-enabled Smart Speaker and 2-pack of Lumos Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs for $37.49 shipped. For comparison, the eufy Genie regularly goes for $20 when in stock and the 2-pack of bulbs fetches $32 at Amazon right now. The eufy Genie is an Alexa-enabled smart speaker that perfectly ties into your Amazon smart home. The Lumos Wi-Fi light bulbs are great for adding some smart lighting to your home. These bulbs are tunable white, which allows you to perfectly match them to the other lights in your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Prefer Google’s smart assistant? Well, pick up a Home Mini for just $19 right now. We spotted this deal yesterday and it won’t last long, so be sure to jump on it quick if you’re interested in picking it up.

However, the best price we’ve found for a smart speaker recently is Amazon’s Echo Dot. You can get one for as little as $9 if you sign up for a 1-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. This is for those who’ve never used the streaming service before, but if you’re a first-time listener, this is a great way to save.

eufy Genie + Lumos Smart Bulb features:

The kit, consisting of one Genie smart Alexa-enabled speaker and two Lumos smart bulbs, is a must-have for modern smart home. Speak to Genie to control the two Lumos smart bulbs to illuminate your home your way. Or you can use app to control the bulbs anywhere you like. You can also use the Genie to control any other smart devices that support Alexa, and even get answer to any question yon have.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!