Score a coral Google Home Mini at its best price this year of $19 (Save 35%)

Adorama is currently offering the Google Home Mini in Coral for $19 shipped. Having originally sold for $49, we’ve more recently seen it going for $29 with today’s offer saving you 35%. It also marks the lowest we’ve seen this year and matches one of the best prices to date last hit on Black Friday. Whether you’re looking to enjoy multi-room audio, command smart home devices, or leverage the speaker for something else, today’s offer makes it easy to expand your Assistant setup. The coral colorway adds a pop of color into your smart home, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 20,000 customers.

At $19, you’ll be hard-pressed to get in the Google Assistant game for less. Though if you’re building out a smart home for the first time, grabbing TP-Link’s Tapo smart plug at $10 is a solid way to make the most of your savings. It’ll work right out of the box with your new speaker, paving the way towards voice controlled lighting and more.

Though if you’re willing to give Alexa a try instead, right now an Echo Dot can be yours for just $9 in this Amazon Music Unlimited promotion. This morning we also spotted some of the best prices in months on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo Wall Clocks, which are now on sale starting at $27.

Google Home Mini features:

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home.

