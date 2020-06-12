Refresh an aging peripheral with Microsoft’s Wireless Mouse: $15 (Save 25%)

- Jun. 12th 2020 1:13 pm ET

$15
0

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 (GMF-00010) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Best Buy. That’s 25% off the going rate and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This minimalistic mouse gets straight to the point while delivering 8-months of use from a single AA battery. An ambidextrous design allows lefties and righties alike to comfortably use this peripheral. Thanks to its simplistic appearance, owners can expect it to blend in nicely in almost any setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to good use with a package of Grime Boss Wipes for $4. These are made to cut through fingerprints, smudges, grease, and dirt, allowing you to easily clean whatever screen you interact with each day.

Looking for a mouse that goes above and beyond? Check out the deal we spotted on Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse at $78.50. That’s 20% off typical pricing, allowing you to score a meaningful discount while taking your productivity to new heights.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 features:

  • Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.
  • Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.
  • One AA battery provides up to 8 months of battery life for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$15
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Microsoft

About the Author