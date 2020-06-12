Refresh an aging peripheral with Microsoft’s Wireless Mouse: $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 (GMF-00010) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Best Buy. That’s 25% off the going rate and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This minimalistic mouse gets straight to the point while delivering 8-months of use from a single AA battery. An ambidextrous design allows lefties and righties alike to comfortably use this peripheral. Thanks to its simplistic appearance, owners can expect it to blend in nicely in almost any setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 features:

Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.

Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.

One AA battery provides up to 8 months of battery life for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.

