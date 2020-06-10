Bring Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse to your Mac setup at $78.50 (Save 20%)

Staples is currently offering the Logitech MX Advanced Vertical Wireless Mouse for $78.49 shipped when code 74446 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $99, today’s offer saves you over 20%, is $12 under Amazon’s competing price cut, and beats our previous mention for the all-time low there by $1.50. Logitech’s MX Advanced Vertical Mouse stands out from the other releases in its stable with a unique, ergonomic design aimed at reducing muscle strain during prolonged work sessions. It packs Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. There’s also up to 4-months of battery life per charge, a USB-C charging port, and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save even more by picking up Logitech’s MX Master Wireless Mouse at $60 instead. This alternative packs much of the same punch in terms of features, but ditches the vertical design for a more typical form-factor. Or you could just grab Anker’s highly-rated ergonomic mouse for $26 and call it a day.

If you’re in the market to expand your gaming setup, we’ve spotted some Razer accessories on sale starting at $20. Alongside keyboard and mouse deals, there’s gaming headsets and more. Also, just earlier today we spotted CORSAIR’s extended gaming mouse pad at $15.

Logitech MX Advanced Vertical Mouse features:

MX Vertical is an advanced ergonomic mouse that combines science-driven design with the elevated performance of Logitech’s MX series. Rise above discomfort with a mouse designed to reduce muscle strain, decrease wrist pressure, and improve posture. MX Vertical’s unique 57° vertical angle reduces the pressure on your wrist, while your thumb is positioned comfortably on the thumb rest.

