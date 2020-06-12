Save 20% on Philips Hue outdoor lights: Lily starter kit $270, more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Lily White & Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit for $269.99 shipped. Having dropped from $340, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and comes within $1 of the best price to date. Expand your Hue setup outdoors with this starter kit. You’ll get three Lily White and Color lights, which can be rested on a deck or patio, or staked right into the ground. You’ll benefit from all the Hue features you’d expect like Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, full color lighting, and more. I picked this kit up shortly after moving into my apartment last year, and absolutely love the pop of color it adds to my front lawn. Over 160 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our review. Head below for more deals starting at $40.

Also on sale today at Amazon is Philips Hue Calla White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Pathway Light for $119.99. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention. This pathway light is a great option for getting started with outdoor smart lighting and illuminates its surroundings with multicolor lighting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 105 customers.

Other Hue deals include:

Philips Hue Lily starter kit features:

With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there’s no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.

