Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller hits $190 (Save $40), more from $130

Amazon is currently offering the 8-zone Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller for $189.99 shipped. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, comes within $6 of our previous mention, and is one of the best we’ve seen this year. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system. Not only will you be able to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected. Over 830 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more Rachio deals.

Amazon is also discounting the new 8-zone Rachio R3e Sprinkler Controller to $129.99. Down from $150, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This more affordable offering ditches the HomeKit support alongside some other higher-end features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,500 shoppers. Learn more about how it compares to the standard Rachio 3 in our launch coverage.

If you don’t have an existing sprinkler system but want to enjoy some of the same smart home perks as the Rachio, consider the Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller instead. Going with this accessory will only run you $94, saving quite a bit from the discount noted above. It works with Siri just the same, but will bring smart controls to an outdoor spigot. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

