Withings’ colorful Move Hybrid Smartwatch drops to 2020 low at $56 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch for $55.96 shipped in a variety of styles. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and comes within $1 of the best we’ve seen to date. Armed with automatic workout tracking, Withings Move can also keep tabs on your sleep as well as where runs take you with built-in GPS functionality. Up to 18-month battery life keeps the smartwatch away from the charger, and water-resistance up to 50-meters ensure it can keep up with daily life. With over 390 customers having left a review, 55% have agreed upon a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

Use your savings to pick up another band for your new smartwatch. This sport strap from Withings is a great pick and comes in a variety of styles. It has a familiar design to the Nike+ Apple Watch bands, and is made of a “high quality” silicone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 225 customers.

The wearable deals are far from in short supply this week, with the new Fitbit Charge 4 dropping to a new Amazon low at $130. That’s on top of Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches at new lows from $199 and the Moto 360 with a $40 credit at $269.

Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Withings Move is an accessible activity and sleep tracking watch that helps you go the distance with its 6-month battery life, water resistance to 50m, and undeniable style. Walking, running, swimming or cycling: Withings Move automatically recognizes more than 10 activities to allow you to precisely measure your performance and improve day by day.

