While a few years ago playing games at 1440p 144Hz was a pipe dream, these days, we’re looking at 4K 144Hz and saying “I think my system can actually handle that.” Seriously, it’s amazing how the technology has changed over just the past few years, and Viotek is here to keep up with the ever-changing standards with the launch of its latest monitor, the GFI27QXA. Sporting a 4K 144Hz panel, this monitor is designed to fit into high-end setups…especially given its premium $750 price tag. Is Viotek’s latest monitor worth it for you? Keep reading to find out everything it has to offer.

Both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync reign supreme in Viotek’s latest monitor

While most monitors on the market either function with AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-SYNC, Viotek decided to build both technologies into its latest premium display. This ensures that you have a smooth and tear-free experience when gaming, which is crucial for the high frame rate that this monitor offers.

Built-in blue light filter settings for late-night gaming

Something that many people are working on is getting rid of blue light later at night as they wind down and get ready for bed. Well, Viotek’s latest monitor has a built-in blue light filter dubbed Eyeshield. Enabling this setting will assist you in longer gaming sessions without experiencing eye fatigue, and it also helps to keep your eyes healthier at the same time.

PIP and PBP are killer features

This monitor also packs both picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture, which can be absolutely killer features. This allows you to either add a game streaming feed to your HUD, video chat overlay, or anything else from a secondary source either on top of your computer’s display or side-by-side, depending on which feature you’re utilizing at that time.

Ergonomics and adjustability reign supreme

Viotek’s latest monitor offers a fully adjustable, ergonomic stand. This allows you to pivot, swivel, tilt, and change the height of your monitor, making it match your setup perfectly. It also supports going from portrait to landscape mode, should that be a requirement you have.

Another awesome feature is the focus shields that Viotek includes with your purchase. Going along the sides of the monitor, it both helps keep people from seeing what is on your screen if you’re running a LAN party but also assists in you keeping focused while gaming as it can block out unnecessary distractions.

Pricing and availability

Viotek’s latest GFI27QXA IPS monitor will cost $749.99 and is said to be available toward the end of the month. You can pre-order at Amazon or direct from Viotek.

