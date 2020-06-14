Amazon’s Father’s Day sale discounts nearly every Alexa speaker and display

With Father’s Day just a week away, Amazon has now kicked off another one of its Alexa device sales to celebrate. Headlining is the Echo Dot with Clock for $34.99. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find by around 30%. Echo Dot with Clock upgrades the popular affordable mini smart speaker with a built-in timepiece. It’s a great bedside companion if you want to check in on the time, listen to music, and control your smart home. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from this week’s sale.
Other notable deals include:
- Echo Flex: $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Echo Dot: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Kids Edition: $50 (Reg. $70)
- Echo Show 5: $60 (Reg. $90)
- Echo Show 8: $90 (Reg. $130)
- Echo Show: $180 (Reg. $230)
- Echo: $70 (Reg. $100)
- Plus: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Echo Studio: $170 (Reg. $200)
- …and more…
Echo Dot with Clock features:
- Our most popular smart speaker – Now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or timers.
- Perfect for your nightstand – Ask Alexa to set an alarm. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night.
- Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel