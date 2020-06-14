Amazon’s Father’s Day sale discounts nearly every Alexa speaker and display

With Father’s Day just a week away, Amazon has now kicked off another one of its Alexa device sales to celebrate. Headlining is the Echo Dot with Clock for $34.99. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find by around 30%. Echo Dot with Clock upgrades the popular affordable mini smart speaker with a built-in timepiece. It’s a great bedside companion if you want to check in on the time, listen to music, and control your smart home. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from this week’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Echo Dot with Clock features:

Our most popular smart speaker – Now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or timers.

Perfect for your nightstand – Ask Alexa to set an alarm. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible.

