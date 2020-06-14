New Blink Mini hits Amazon low at $30, more on sale for Father’s Day

Amazon has a number of deals on its popular Blink cameras today, including the new Mini 1080p at $29.99 shipped. That’s a $5 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked so far. The latest from Blink offers an uber-compact design that can beam 1080p feeds to your smartphone, Alexa device, and more. Its small footprint makes it a great option for placing a camera just about anywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.
Other notable Blink deals include:
- Indoor Camera: from $60 (Reg. $80+)
- XT2 Camera: from $65 (Reg. $90+)
- …and more!
Swing by Amazon’s Alexa Father’s Day sale for additional deals on Echo Speakers and more. Prices start at $17.50 with a wide range of discounts.
Blink Mini Camera features:
- 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.
- Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.
- See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).
