New Blink Mini hits Amazon low at $30, more on sale for Father’s Day

- Jun. 14th 2020 7:42 am ET

0

Amazon has a number of deals on its popular Blink cameras today, including the new Mini 1080p at $29.99 shipped. That’s a $5 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked so far. The latest from Blink offers an uber-compact design that can beam 1080p feeds to your smartphone, Alexa device, and more. Its small footprint makes it a great option for placing a camera just about anywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable Blink deals include:

Swing by Amazon’s Alexa Father’s Day sale for additional deals on Echo Speakers and more. Prices start at $17.50 with a wide range of discounts.

Blink Mini Camera features:

  • 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.
  • Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.
  • See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp