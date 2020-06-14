New Blink Mini hits Amazon low at $30, more on sale for Father’s Day

Amazon has a number of deals on its popular Blink cameras today, including the new Mini 1080p at $29.99 shipped. That’s a $5 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked so far. The latest from Blink offers an uber-compact design that can beam 1080p feeds to your smartphone, Alexa device, and more. Its small footprint makes it a great option for placing a camera just about anywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable Blink deals include:

Swing by Amazon’s Alexa Father’s Day sale for additional deals on Echo Speakers and more. Prices start at $17.50 with a wide range of discounts.

Blink Mini Camera features:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

