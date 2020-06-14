Jackery’s high-end Explorer 1000 Power Station hits new Amazon low at $100 off

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Portable Explorer 1000 Power Station for $899.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $1,000, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is a new all-time low by default. Featuring a 1002Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports three 1000W AC outlets alongside a pair of 16W USB-C and 2.4A USB-A ports. Now that warmer weather has arrived, having Jackery’s power station on-hand will ensure you’re ready for everything from camping trips to other outdoor excursions. Over 120 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don’t need as beefy of a mobile power setup? Consider grabbing Jackery’s Explorer 240 Power Station instead. Going this route notably drops the price down to $250, while also cutting power output to 240Wh. This model also forgoes the wider variety of ports for a 200W AC outlet and dual 2.4A USB-A ports. It comes equally well-reviewed though, with a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

For more ways to keep your devices powered up while out and about, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup. And while you’re at it, checking out our Green Deals guide is a smart idea, as well.

Jackery Explorer 1000 features:

With a higher 1000W wattage and larger 1002Wh capacity, the Jackery Explorer 1000 features 3 standard PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, which provide extra capacity to power more AC appliances simultaneously. Note that the total rated wattage should be under 1000w (

