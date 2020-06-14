Jackery’s high-end Explorer 1000 Power Station hits new Amazon low at $100 off

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Portable Explorer 1000 Power Station for $899.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $1,000, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is a new all-time low by default. Featuring a 1002Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports three 1000W AC outlets alongside a pair of 16W USB-C and 2.4A USB-A ports. Now that warmer weather has arrived, having Jackery’s power station on-hand will ensure you’re ready for everything from camping trips to other outdoor excursions. Over 120 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don’t need as beefy of a mobile power setup? Consider grabbing Jackery’s Explorer 240 Power Station instead. Going this route notably drops the price down to $250, while also cutting power output to 240Wh. This model also forgoes the wider variety of ports for a 200W AC outlet and dual 2.4A USB-A ports. It comes equally well-reviewed though, with a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

Jackery Explorer 1000 features:

With a higher 1000W wattage and larger 1002Wh capacity, the Jackery Explorer 1000 features 3 standard PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, which provide extra capacity to power more AC appliances simultaneously. Note that the total rated wattage should be under 1000w (

