New Powerbeats Pro colors hit all-time low at $189 (Reg. $250)

Verizon Wireless offers the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in the latest colors for $188.97 shipped. Simply add these earbuds to your cart along with two filler items and the price will drop in-cart. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and the first price drop we’ve seen on the latest Powerbeats colorways. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.2/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly $120 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Powerbeats Pro feature:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

