This FitSpine inversion table relieves back pain at $290 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is currently offering the renewed Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table for $289.99 shipped. Typically fetching $459 in new condition, today’s offer is good for an up to 36% discount and marks a new all-time low. This inversion table makes it easy to take advantage of pain-relieving stretches at home and is comprised of aerospace-grade stainless steel for extra security. It features extra lumbar support and added acupressure nodes help prove relief while releasing muscle tension. Over 235 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and it comes backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. More details below.

If you’re in search of option to give your dad a new way to work out for Father’s Day, our gift guide features the TRX suspension system. It’s a compelling option to consider for those with limited space. While it won’t relieve back pain like the lead deal, it will help your dad get in shape.

Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table features:

Extra-long, aerospace-grade stainless steel ankle lock handle for easy securing. Stretch Assist and Traction Handles for added stretching options and assistance. Acupressure Nodes provide trigger-point release while Lumbar Bridge supports and focuses traction on the lower back. EZ-Angle tether features preset markings at 20, 40, and 60 degrees.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!