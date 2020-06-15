Anker Father’s Day sale offers iPhone and Android essentials from $11

Anker has a new batch of deals at Amazon today headlined by its Quick Charge 3.0 18W 3A Wall Charger for $10.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 or so, today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This wall charger is a great companion for most devices, with a Quick Charge 3.0 port, it’s capable of pushing 3A speeds to your phone or tablet. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Today’s best smartphone accessory deals start with Amazon’s big PNY storage sale. You’ll find iPhone-compatible flash drives, microSD cards, and much more, all discounted for today only. Jump over to our smartphone accessory guide for even more notable price drops.

Anker Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger features:

Fast-Charging Technology: PowerPort+ 1 guarantees the fastest possible charge to any smartphone or tablet, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0 and PowerIQ technology. (Does not support fast-charging for iPhone 8 and above but will charge at normal speed.)

Supreme Compatibility: Backwards-compatible with all versions of Qualcomm Quick Charge technology (1.0, 2.0 & 3.0). Also charges non–Quick Charge devices at up to 2.4A.

Safety First: Exclusive Anker technology provides surge protection, temperature control and more advanced safety features, keeping you and your devices safe.

