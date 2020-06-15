Grab an official Apple Watch USB-C Magnetic Charger at a low of $17 (Save 40%)

- Jun. 15th 2020 4:37 pm ET

Get this deal
$29 $17
0

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch USB-C Magnetic Charger for $16.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $29, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and is a new all-time low. Bring USB-C charging speeds to your Apple Watch with this 0.3-meter cable. Whether you’re looking to take advantage of a higher output wall charger or want to refuel the wearable from your Mac, this cable is a great buy for those looking to completely ditch USB-A from their charging regimen. More details below.

For comparison, today’s discounted USB-C cable is $8 less than the Apple’s official USB-A version of the same length, which currently sells for $25 at Amazon. Though if you don’t mind ditching the first-party peace of mind, this highly-rated alternative will only set you back $11.

Head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup from today for even more charging accessories. There you’ll find power banks with built-in Qi chargers, alongside cables, and more.

Apple Watch USB-C Magnetic Charger features:

We wanted to make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically. It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$29 $17
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go