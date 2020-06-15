Grab an official Apple Watch USB-C Magnetic Charger at a low of $17 (Save 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch USB-C Magnetic Charger for $16.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $29, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and is a new all-time low. Bring USB-C charging speeds to your Apple Watch with this 0.3-meter cable. Whether you’re looking to take advantage of a higher output wall charger or want to refuel the wearable from your Mac, this cable is a great buy for those looking to completely ditch USB-A from their charging regimen. More details below.

For comparison, today’s discounted USB-C cable is $8 less than the Apple’s official USB-A version of the same length, which currently sells for $25 at Amazon. Though if you don’t mind ditching the first-party peace of mind, this highly-rated alternative will only set you back $11.

Apple Watch USB-C Magnetic Charger features:

We wanted to make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically. It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.

