Bluetooth and USB-C adorn Azio’s Artisan Mechanical Keyboard: $183 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Azio Retro Classic Artisan Bluetooth/USB-C Mechanical Keyboard for $182.98 shipped. That’s $37 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to mechanical keyboards there are loads of options out there. This is drastically reduced once wireless connectivity makes it into the feature set. Thankfully this model knocks it out of the park with Bluetooth and USB-C for charging or wired connectivity. It’s a full-sized keyboard, providing you with a numpad, large arrow keys, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

If you’d prefer a modern look, have a look at Keychron’s K6 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard for $85. It’s compatible with both Mac and Windows, plus you stand to benefit from its compact design that’s 35% smaller than others.

While you’re at it, be sure to have a look at today’s discount on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Mouse bundle. A mouse pad is included and altogether this offer is valued at $200, but you can grab it for $130.

Azio Retro Classic Artisan Keyboard features:

A classic reborn: design originated by vintage typewriters and crafted with ultramodern features, the Azio Retro Classic is the perfect amalgam of past, present, and future.

Genuine & luxurious: Genuine leather or wood top plate. Leather reflects taste, craftsmanship, and exclusiveness while emitting a unique charm that inspires.

Tactile. Clicky. Backlit: the backlit mechanical keys are tuned to be tactile and “clicky”, reminiscent of vintage typewriters.

