Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate Mouse bundle includes $200 worth of gear for $130

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Gaming Mouse bundled with Gigantus v2 Mouse Pad for $129.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $150 for the mouse and $50 for the mousepad, with today’s offer taking 35% off the total value and marking the best we’ve tracked to date. Razer’s bundle is a notable way to upgrade your battlestation in one fell swoop. You’ll be able to take advantage of 20,000DPI sensitivity, 100-hour battery life, and Chroma RGB lighting with the Basilisk Ultimate. That’s on top of the high-quality mouse pad which covers your desk in a soft, rubbery surface that’s ideal for taking advantage of the bundled mouse’s eSports-grade features. As a #1 new release, over 890 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. You can also dive into our reviews of both the Razer Basilisk and Gigantus v2 for additional details.

Those who don’t mind ditching the wireless connectivity can save even more by opting for the Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse at $80. This option packs much of the same feature set, but in a form-factor that’ll have to stay tethered to your computer. Its more affordable price tag also means you can still grab the XXL Gigantus v2 mouse pad and make out for less than the lead bundle.

We’re also still seeing some additional Razer gaming accessories on sale from $35 right now, including its Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad at $55. That’s on top of everything else you’ll find in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse features:

25% faster than any other wireless technology available, you won’t even realize that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse due to its high-speed transmission, lowest click latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest, data-saturated environments.

