Belkin takes 20% off Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Mac accessories from $24

Belkin is currently taking 20% off a selection of Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C accessories from $24 when code HOMEOFFICE20 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $50. One highlight is on the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini for $111.99. Down from $140, today’s offer is $23 under Amazon’s competing price cut, marks a new 2020 low, and comes within $2 of the best we’ve tracked all-time. Centered around a bus-powered design, this Thunderbolt 3 dock sports dual 4K-compatible HDMI outputs as well as USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This makes it an ideal solution for more minimalist setups, or those looking to add some I/O versatility into their travel kit. Over 230 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for other top picks.

Other highlights:

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini features:

Organize needed peripherals with this Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI. The two HDMI ports support 4K monitors, while the two USB ports let you link a mouse, keyboard and other devices. Connect to a router for high-speed Internet using the Ethernet port. This Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI works with Windows and Mac devices for increased compatibility, and the thin aluminum body is both durable and portable.

