Belkin takes 20% off Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Mac accessories from $24

- Jun. 15th 2020 3:53 pm ET

0

Belkin is currently taking 20% off a selection of Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C accessories from $24 when code HOMEOFFICE20 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $50. One highlight is on the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini for $111.99. Down from $140, today’s offer is $23 under Amazon’s competing price cut, marks a new 2020 low, and comes within $2 of the best we’ve tracked all-time. Centered around a bus-powered design, this Thunderbolt 3 dock sports dual 4K-compatible HDMI outputs as well as USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This makes it an ideal solution for more minimalist setups, or those looking to add some I/O versatility into their travel kit. Over 230 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for other top picks.

Other highlights:

For more ways to expand your Mac setup, be sure to swing by the latest Twelve South sale with discounts from $20.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini features:

Organize needed peripherals with this Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI. The two HDMI ports support 4K monitors, while the two USB ports let you link a mouse, keyboard and other devices. Connect to a router for high-speed Internet using the Ethernet port. This Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI works with Windows and Mac devices for increased compatibility, and the thin aluminum body is both durable and portable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

belkin

belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go