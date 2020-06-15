Chef’sChoice 100 model will sharpen your knives for just $30 (Reg. $60+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 100 Diamond Hone Electric Knife Sharpener for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $46 and $79 at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the lowest we have tracked and the best price we can find. Considering how expensive these electric sharpeners can get, this is an affordable way to breathe new life into your aging knife set. A series of magnetic guides aid you through the process while diamond abrasives do most of the work. This model is compatible with household carbon, stainless, or alloy non-serrated knives and ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon. More details below.

Now if you need something that can also sharpen serrated blades, take a look at the Chef’sChoice Model 210. This combo manual and electric model can handle just about any blade you throw at it, but it will take a little bit more elbow grease than our lead deal. At under $27 Prime shipped, you’ll also save a bit more here.

For even more affordable and manual option, give the Gorilla Grip Original Premium Knife Sharpener a closer look at $12 Prime shipped.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for loads more cooking deals including Traeger Pellet Grills, PowerXL’s Smokeless Grill, and much more.

More on the Chef’sChoice 100 Electric Knife Sharpener:

This widely praised electric sharpener is so simple to use that knives practically sharpen themselves. It puts a professional-style edge on any kitchen or sporting knife (except serrated knives). Because magnetic guides hold the blade at the proper angle, no guesswork is involved. You simply grip your knife loosely and pull it lightly through the sharpener’s slots without pressing down.

