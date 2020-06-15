PowerXL’s Smokeless Grill + breakfast griddle plate now at $70 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering the PowerXL Smokeless Grill for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120, today’s deal is $50 off the going rate and the lowest pice we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday 2019 and is $50 under Target’s listing. This model makes use of “smoke-extractor technology” to maintain a more pleasant cooking experience when you decide to bring the grill indoors. Along with a tempered glass lid, its sports non-stick interchangeable grill and griddle plates that let you “cook breakfast and char-grilled dishes.” The 1200W PowerXL smokeless grill can reach temperatures up to 450-degrees with a series of removable dishwasher safe parts for easy cleanups. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If it’s just a simple breakfast grill or something to use when it starts pouring rain, something like this simple Presto Electric Indoor Grill might do the trick instead. It comes in at under $35 shipped on Amazon and carries solid ratings from over 500 customers. While not quite as powerful overall, and does not include both grilling plate-types, it will provide an indoor grilling situation much the same otherwise, and for half the price.

For deals on proper outdoor solutions, we are tracking some very notable offers on Traeger Pellet Grills today and be sure to browse through the 9to5Toys Father’s Day Gift Guide for even more ideas.

More on the PowerXL Smokeless Grill:

Barbecue indoors with this PowerXL smokeless grill. Its smoke-extractor technology maintains a pleasant atmosphere, and the nonstick interchangeable grill and griddle plates let you cook breakfast and char-grilled dishes. Adjust the heat of this 1200W PowerXL smokeless grill up to 450 degrees F via the LED temperature control.

