Traeger Pellet Grills see rare discounts from $500 with free delivery

Amazon is offering the Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill for $499.99 shipped. You can also pick up the larger model for $599.99, as well. Both are $100 and a new Amazon all-time lows, marking rare savings on these popular pellet-style grills. With Father’s Day just around the corner, this is a great way to pick up a new grill station for Dad and enjoy some smoked meats this summer. Traeger grills depart from other options on the market today, thanks to its pellet-style design, which automatically feeds wood into the smokebox. It really takes the guesswork out of your grilling experience, with a digital controller that sets and maintains temperatures accurately. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up some extra pellets. It’s important to use Traeger’s own pellets, ensuring that you don’t mess up anything with your new grill otherwise. Traeger offers a number of different flavors, depending on your needs at $20.

Jump over to our Father’s Day guide for even more deals for Dad this year. We have top picks for everyone and every budget, including an upgraded Traeger grill.

Traeger Pro Pellet Grills feature:

Never use gas or charcoal again: cooking with wood just tastes better. Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste

Versatile barbecue cooking: hot and fast, or low and slow, the Traeger Pro Series 22 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ food to juicy perfection

Precision temperature control: The Digital Pro Controller rocks Advanced Grilling Logic, which maintains a +/- 15 degree F temperature control to precision grilling

