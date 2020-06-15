The iOS/Android-connected Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer is down at $99 today

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for $99 shipped. While currently out of stock, you can also lock this same deal in at Amazon right now. Regularly $130, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It currently also sells for the full $130 from KitchenAid. This smart Bluetooth meat thermometer allows users to monitor cooking from up to 150-feet away with over 25-hours of use before it needs to get dropped back on the included charging dock. Connected to the free Yummly iOS or Android app, it provides built-in timers, target temperature notifications, and more. Simply tap what meal you’re cooking in the app, choose how well done you want it, and wait for Yummy to tell you when it’s done. The magnetic charger also comes with a cover and the 1-year warranty keeps you covered just in case. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if the Bluetooth connectivity and smart notifications are overkill for your needs, you can score a meat thermometer for much less. This ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer carries over 23,000 positive ratings and comes in at under $14 Prime shipped. It ships with an even longer 3-year warranty, but it’s an all-manual device powered by a AAA battery, sans-smartphone connectivity.

While we are on the subject, we have a nice selection of Traeger Pellet Grills on sale today along with PowerXL’s Smokeless Grill. But you’ll definitely want to browse through our latest BBQ feature for more ideas on accessories to upgrade you’re grill game this summer. And then go check out the 9to5Toys Father’s Day Gift Guide for even more.

More on the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer:

Get the results you want every time with the wireless meat thermometer. Choose your preferred doneness, adjust cooking settings, and track your cooking remotely with your smartphone or tablet using the free Yummly app. The preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate the guesswork, while the timers and alerts let you be confident in your cooking even when you’re multitasking.

