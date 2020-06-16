ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System returns to 2020 low at $330 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX7800) for $329.99 shipped. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer saves you $70, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen this year. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 support, this ARRIS mesh router can dish out 3,000-square feet of coverage. It also touts up to 7.8Gb/s second, ensuring that everyone in your household will be able to stream video, play games, and backup their machines without bottlenecking your network. Rated 4/5 stars and we previously featured the mAX Plus system in our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers. More details below.

If one mesh router won’t do it, save even more when you bring home TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 System at $270. Here you’ll benefit from three access points with 5,800-square feet of coverage. Though one notable downside here is overall throughout will drop to 1.8Gb/s, down from the 7.8Gb/s you’ll find with the lead deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 160 customers.

Be sure to check out our UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router for some insight into one of our favorite alternatives. And speaking of 802.11ax, we just got a first look at the upcoming Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini router series.

ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

The SURFboard mAX is a tri-band whole home gigabit Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) on all 3 bands! With the SURFboard mAX Plus your home will experience system speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps and provide up to 400% greater range than existing Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) mesh systems. The SURFboard mAX Mesh Wi-Fi System future-proofs your home with Wi-Fi 6 technology and is backwards compatible.

