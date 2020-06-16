Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock hits 2020 low at $112 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Boost Up Wireless 3-in-1 Charging Dock for $111.99 shipped. Typically fetching $140, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $8, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 7.5W Qi charger for holding up your handset while refueling, this stand also incorporates an Apple Watch charging puck for powering your wearable. The entire package is wrapped up in a stylish black or white design that’ll rest perfectly on your nightstand. Plus, for refueling additional devices, there’s a 2.4A USB port located on the back. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 620 customers. Head below for more.

Those that don’t mind bringing their own cables can save even more by opting for OLEBR’s well-reviewed 3-in-1 Charging Stand at $28. Here you’ll be trading off the Belkin branding, as well as the integrated charging cords. Plus, there’s even a dedicated place to sit your AirPods and it comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

Or you could just swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning for even more discounts. There you’ll find deals on Qi chargers, cables, and other ways to upgrade your kit.

Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock features:

deal for your nightstand, the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock provides 3-in-1 charging to power your essential devices while you sleep. A 7.5-watt wireless charging pad fuels your iPhone at the fastest possible wireless speed for iPhone, while a 5-watt Magnetic Charging Module powers your Apple Watch. The dock supports Nightstand mode for the Apple Watch to enable the alarm clock feature as it charges.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

