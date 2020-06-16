Bose Soundbar 500 packs AirPlay 2 and is on sale for $390 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

Jun. 16th 2020

0

The Bose official eBay storefront is currently offering its certified refurbished Soundbar 500 for $389.95 shipped. Down from its original $549 price tag, it currently fetches $499 at Amazon in new condition. Today’s offer saves you up to 28% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Equipped with AirPlay 2 support, Soundbar 500 also has built-in access to Alexa and Assistant as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll find Dolby Digital encoding and ADAPTIQ sound calibration, as well as HDMI-ARC and optical ports to complete the package. Over 165 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Bose includes a 1-year warranty.

Upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers for less with the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar at $179. This although still packs the overall Bose build and sound quality, but lacks the AirPlay 2 support and voice assistant functionality that you’ll find in the lead deal.

While we’re talking soundbars, right now you can score a $177 discount on the Sonos Playbase. Not only will you enjoy the usual whole-home playback capabilities as expected of Sonos, but AirPlay 2 support and more at $526.

Bose Soundbar 500 features:

The Bose sound bar 500 is meant to be heard, not seen. It fits discreetly under your TV screen, so you won’t even know it’s there — until you hear it. Built-in voice assistants, like Alexa and the Google assistant, let you enjoy millions of songs, internet radio stations, playlists, and more — hands free. Experience superior voice pickup from a custom-designed eight-microphone array that will still hear you even over loud music.

