ComiXology has kicked off a Dads and Grads sale today on a variety of Dark Horse graphic novels and single issue reads. Prices start at under $1, with 50% discounts across the board. One of our top picks is on Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 at $5.49. That’s 50% off the going rate and matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve ever seen on a digital copy. If you just finished binging the Netflix adaptation of the series, then getting started with the original comic is a great way to follow it up and continue all the action of this rag-tag superhero team before season two drops later this year. Head below for all of our top picks from today’s Dark Horse comic deals.

Top Dark Horse comic deals include:

Dark Horse is also dishing out some video game-inspired comic book deals in a separate but equally enticing sale from $1. You’ll find deals on reads inspired by Call of Duty Zombies, digital art books from popular series like Zelda, and so much more.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 synopsis:

In an inexplicable worldwide event, forty-three extraordinary children were spontaneously born by women who’d previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children; when asked why, his only explanation was, “To save the world.” These seven children form The Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!