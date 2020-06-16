Fossil’s versatile Hybrid Smartwatch returns to $99 (Amazon low, Reg. $175)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch (FB-01) for $99 shipped. That’s $76 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile smartwatch works with both iPhone and Android smartphones, ensuring you can switch things up whenever the next-best device comes out. Since it sports a hybrid design, wearers stand to benefit from 12-month battery life. Despite this, activity and sleep are still tracked, delivering quite a bit of utility without sacrificing style. Reviews are still rolling in, but Fossil is reputable.

Take savings a bit further by snatching up the deal we found on Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch. Currently available for $77, it’s at the best price we’ve tracked in months.

Don’t need a fancy-pants smartwatch? A few traditional Fossil or Skagen watches have fallen as low as $43, yielding up to 50% in savings. Styles here pair with almost any outfit, making them a worthwhile addition to your wardrobe.

Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 Months.

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device.

This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

