Fossil’s versatile Hybrid Smartwatch returns to $99 (Amazon low, Reg. $175)

- Jun. 16th 2020 11:34 am ET

$99
0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch (FB-01) for $99 shipped. That’s $76 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile smartwatch works with both iPhone and Android smartphones, ensuring you can switch things up whenever the next-best device comes out. Since it sports a hybrid design, wearers stand to benefit from 12-month battery life. Despite this, activity and sleep are still tracked, delivering quite a bit of utility without sacrificing style. Reviews are still rolling in, but Fossil is reputable.

Take savings a bit further by snatching up the deal we found on Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch. Currently available for $77, it’s at the best price we’ve tracked in months.

Don’t need a fancy-pants smartwatch? A few traditional Fossil or Skagen watches have fallen as low as $43, yielding up to 50% in savings. Styles here pair with almost any outfit, making them a worthwhile addition to your wardrobe.

Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 Months.
  • Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device.
  • This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$99
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fossil

Fossil

About the Author