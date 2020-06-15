Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch strikes best price in months: $77 (Reg. $105)

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $77.19 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve seen since February. For those of you that are on the fence about adopting a full-blown smartwatch, this hybrid seamlessly blends traditional with some modern capabilities. It automatically keeps tabs on 10 different fitness activities and can even record sleep data. Data can be forwarded to Apple Health, Google Fit, and a variety of other services, allowing you to choose between a variety of ecosystems. Battery life lasts 8-months, ensuring you won’t need to worry about daily charges. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

While 8-months is a long ways away, chances are high you won’t have a watch battery lying around when you need it. That’s why I recommend grabbing one of Energizer’s CR2025 batteries for $4.

Oh, and don’t forget about today’s Amazon discounts on Fossil and Skagen watches. Prices start at $43, which amounts to $35 less than the Withings watch above.

Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance

Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point

Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap

