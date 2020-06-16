It is now time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Every morning we scour Apple’s digital marketplaces for the best price drops of the day. That includes games, productivity suites, photography apps, and much more. Today’s collection has a world atlas, art creation apps, personal finance helpers, and photo scanning, among others. Highlights include Photo Scanner Plus, Money Pro: Personal Finance, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Shadow Of Death, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Marine Weather Forecast Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Logo and Designs Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Need for Speed Heat $24, Dragon Quest XI $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: FerryFriend: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pyto – Python 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Photo Ring – Album Browser: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: FineReader OCR Pro: $75 (Reg. $120)

