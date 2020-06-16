Today’s Best Game Deals: Need for Speed Heat $24, Dragon Quest XI $20, more

- Jun. 16th 2020 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a number of notable deals on Xbox EA games with a particular standout being Need for Speed: Heat. The standard version is now on sale for $23.99, down from the regular $60, while the Deluxe Edition is now going for $34.99. Both at the lowest price we can find on Xbox, PS4 gamers will also find this one down at $30 on PSN right now. While not the lowest we have seen on PS4, the Xbox deals are on par with the best we have tracked. Just recently announced as the first game to offer cross-plays multiplayer on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, this is a great time to jump into the latest game and the series. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Dragon Quest XI, an EA Amazon Xbox game sale, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Battlefield 4: Premium Edition, Battlefield V, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, and much more. You’ll also find all of the ongoing PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch summer sales, and our first look at PS5. 

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

