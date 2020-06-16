Today’s Best Game Deals: Need for Speed Heat $24, Dragon Quest XI $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a number of notable deals on Xbox EA games with a particular standout being Need for Speed: Heat. The standard version is now on sale for $23.99, down from the regular $60, while the Deluxe Edition is now going for $34.99. Both at the lowest price we can find on Xbox, PS4 gamers will also find this one down at $30 on PSN right now. While not the lowest we have seen on PS4, the Xbox deals are on par with the best we have tracked. Just recently announced as the first game to offer cross-plays multiplayer on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, this is a great time to jump into the latest game and the series. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Dragon Quest XI, an EA Amazon Xbox game sale, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Battlefield 4: Premium Edition, Battlefield V, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, and much more. You’ll also find all of the ongoing PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch summer sales, and our first look at PS5.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox One Platforming Sale up to 75% off
- Nintendo summer sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of titles
- Sony Days of Play Sale up to 50% off games, and more
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $25 (Reg. $45)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Battlefield 4: Premium Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Battlefield V $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- EA Amazon Xbox game sale from $4.50
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- The Division 2 Gold SteelBook $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy two get one free on select video games
- Borderlands 3 $13 (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana $34 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $26.50 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux $40 (Reg. $50)
- Celeste $7 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- RE 7 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi $6 (Reg. $8)
- Ni no Kuni $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $55 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- FIFA 20 $10 on PSN (Reg. $25+)
- Or $18 on Xbox
- Forza Horizon 4 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus extra 5% off with a Target RedCard
- Borderlands GOTY Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Or $20 on Xbox
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $20 (Reg. $30)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $15)
- DOOM Eternal $39 via PSN (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 20 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Star Wars Squadrons’ aerial space combat comes to PS4, Xbox, and PC this year
PlayStation 5 disc-less digital edition launches this year + 3D headset, more
Arcade1Up debuts Big Buck Hunter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets, and more
PlayStation 5 showcase! First look at PS5 console, gameplay, and more
Crossplay comes to No Man’s Sky ahead of PC and Xbox Game Pass debut
New Destiny 2 content arrives today as Bungie sets roadmap through 2022
Final update for Battlefield V is here with new maps, weapons, vehicles, more
