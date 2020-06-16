LG’s Portable CineBeam 1080p Smart Projector drops to $547 (Save $103)

Amazon is currently offering the LG PF50KA Portable CineBeam Smart Projector for $546.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically selling for $650, today’s offer saves you $103, comes within $2 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen this year. With a 1080p output and the ability to create upwards of 100-inch screens, this portable projector does equipped with a built-in battery good for enjoying 2.5-hours of content outback this summer. LG has also baked in smart functionality for viewing shows or movies from your favorite streaming services. There’s also two HDMI inputs, USB-C charging, USB-A, and an Ethernet port. Rated 4.5/5 stars 115 customers. Head below for more.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Capsule Portable Projector at $300 instead. Clocking in at notably less than the lead deal, this projector can still display a 100-inch screen while upping the portable usage to 4-hours. It does take a hit in resolution, dropping to a native output of 854×480. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Or you could take advantage of the $500 discount we’ve tracked on Epson’s high-end 4K HDR Pro Projector, which just dropped to an all-time low at $1,500.

LG Portable CineBeam Smart Projector features:

Enjoy smart TV functionality nearly anywhere with the LG PF50KA Full HD DLP Portable Home Theater Projector. It has a maximum brightness of 600 lumens with a native resolution of 1080p for clear Full HD images. The projector features webOS for simplified web navigation and content searching. Integrated Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity will provide Internet access and allow you to mirror content from compatible smart devices.

