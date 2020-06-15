Epson’s high-end 4K HDR Pro Projector hits $1,500 (All-time low, Save $500)

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K HDR Pro Projector for $1,499.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Crutchfield. That’s $500 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $200. This high-end projector wields 3-chip technology that allows “100% of the RGB color signal” to be displayed “for every frame.” A 4K HDR image can be displayed on up to 300-inches of wall space, dwarfing any consumer-grade TV in existence. Port options include two HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

Amazon makes it very affordable to elevate your new projector with its AmazonBasics Tilting Bracket Mount for $9. It’s comprised of “high-quality, heavy duty aluminum steel” and can uphold projectors weighing up to 33-pounds.

If at the end of the day you’d prefer a TV, it’s hard to overlook Samsung’s 2020 Crystal UHD model with it’s impressive 75-inch screen size. It’s available for $1,098, making it a more affordable option, but bear in mind that your display dimensions will always be capped at 75-inches.

Epson Home Cinema 4010 Pro Projector features:

The Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO-UHD projector is a new type of 4K home theater experience utilizing advanced processing technologies for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing to faithfully display all your favorite content from the classics to the latest blockbusters. If you’re looking for an amazing 4K home theater experience that will exceed your expectations – look no further.

