Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier on sale in today’s Gold Box: $17 (Reg. $25)

- Jun. 16th 2020 7:43 am ET

$17
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Powders for $16.79 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, you’ll have your choice of three different flavors, all of which are at near all-time low prices. If you’re not familiar with Liquid I.V. yet, it’s become an increasingly popular option for building up hydration with any glass of water. In fact, it claims to triple the amount of hydration received from a single serving. It’s available in three different colors as part of today’s sale. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make good use of your savings today and pick up an affordable water bottle like this 34-ounce option. Priced at under $7, it’s available in various colors and includes a locking lid. Not to mention, it’s made of BPA-free plastic, so it should be plenty safe to use over time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You’ll find even more nutrition deals in our previous Optimum roundup. That includes 240-servings of creatine powder at $15, which is down from the usual $30 price tag. We have all the details on this popular powder and more in our previous coverage.

Liquid I.V. features:

Liquid I.V.’s Hydration Multiplier is a great-tasting, Non-GMO electrolyte drink mix that utilizes the breakthrough science of Cellular Transport Technology (CTT) to deliver hydration to your bloodstream faster and more efficiently than water alone. 1 Liquid I.V. can provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$17
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
liquid iv

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp