Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier on sale in today’s Gold Box: $17 (Reg. $25)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Powders for $16.79 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, you’ll have your choice of three different flavors, all of which are at near all-time low prices. If you’re not familiar with Liquid I.V. yet, it’s become an increasingly popular option for building up hydration with any glass of water. In fact, it claims to triple the amount of hydration received from a single serving. It’s available in three different colors as part of today’s sale. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make good use of your savings today and pick up an affordable water bottle like this 34-ounce option. Priced at under $7, it’s available in various colors and includes a locking lid. Not to mention, it’s made of BPA-free plastic, so it should be plenty safe to use over time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You’ll find even more nutrition deals in our previous Optimum roundup. That includes 240-servings of creatine powder at $15, which is down from the usual $30 price tag. We have all the details on this popular powder and more in our previous coverage.

Liquid I.V. features:

Liquid I.V.’s Hydration Multiplier is a great-tasting, Non-GMO electrolyte drink mix that utilizes the breakthrough science of Cellular Transport Technology (CTT) to deliver hydration to your bloodstream faster and more efficiently than water alone. 1 Liquid I.V. can provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water.

