Score 240-servings of Optimum Nutrition’s Creatine Powder at $15 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the 240-serving container of Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder (unflavored) for $14.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to check out with Subscribe & Save and to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly up to $30 or so, today’s offer is more than 50% off the going rate, the best we can find, and a perfect opportunity to stock up. This is the unflavored powder so you can easily sneak it into loads of different meals and your daily smoothie. It contains 5-grams of Creatine Monohydrate per serving in support of “energy, endurance, and recovery.” Ideal as a post-workout formula, it also helps with “muscle building” when used in combination with daily exercise. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, one thing to keep in mind here is that ON does not ship this creatine monohydrate powder with a scoop. If you don’t have one laying around, check out these options in various sizes from around $4 Prime shipped.

More on the Optimum Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate:

5 grams of 100% pure creatine monohydrate- one of the most widely studied supplement ingredients Helps support ATP recycling for explosive movements. Supports muscle building, recovery, performance, strength and power when used daily, over time and combined with exercise…Tested for banned substances.

