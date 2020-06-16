Save $300 on Razer’s prev-gen. Blade 15 with RTX 2070, more now $2,100

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Razer Blade 15 with 2.6GHz i7/16GB/256GB for $2,099.99 shipped. This is a $300 discount and is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Even though this is Razer’s previous-generation, you’re still getting a 6-core processor, RTX 2070 MAX-Q 8GB graphics card, and a 1080p 240Hz display in this monster of a machine. Whether you need a portable gaming machine or something to edit photos and videos on, this computer is great for it. You’ll find 256GB of PCIe SSD storage here, as well as 16GB of RAM. However, Razer officially supports upgrading to up to 64GB of RAM and a 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD, giving you the ability to score a faster computer in the future should you need it. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Take a step down in specs to save even further. The ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB is a great alternative. Coming in at $700 shipped, it’s a no-brainer lower-cost option here. It still comes with the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which is great for playing games in 1080p on the couch.

Put the power of today’s lead deal to use when you pick up Samsung’s Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. This insane display offers DQHD resolution, which measures 5120×1440. Plus, with a 240Hz refresh rate, this G-SYNC and FreeSync screen is the perfect upgrade to any battlestation.

Razer Blade 15 features:

Perfect Display for Work or Play: An edge-to-edge, 100% sRGB, factory-calibrated matte screen with a 240Hz refresh rate offers the best experience for intense gaming sessions or content creation.

Zero Compromise Powerhouse: Built for gaming and creative work in a 0.7″ thin CNC aluminum unibody with high-performance, vapor chamber cooling

Futureproof Design: Supports SSD and dual-channel memory upgradeability, Thunderbolt 3 enabled, compatible with Razer Core X external GPU enclosures for additional graphics power

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!