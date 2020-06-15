Samsung’s latest monitor, which was announced back at CES, is finally here. Further expanding the Odyssey lineup after the G7’s announcement a few weeks ago, the Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor has a few very interesting tricks up its sleeve, like QLED technology, 240Hz refresh rate, HDR1000, a “DQHD” resolution, and…a 1000R curvature. This ultra-curved display is really a gamer’s dream, though it does have a lofty price tag to match its high-end features.

DQHD resolution offers the equivalent of two side-by-side QHD displays

While most UltraWide monitors offer a 3440×1440 resolution, Samsung’s insane Odyssey G9 packs something quite different. With a “Dual QHD Display”, the DQHD resolution measures 5120×1440, which is the equivalent of two 1440p screens. With pin-sharp resolution, this is perfect if you’re wanting to pair down your desk to have one monitor on it instead of two.

For years it’s been my dream to have two monitors side-by-side with minimal bezel between, but Samsung’s Odyssey G9 takes that up a notch by entirely removing the bezel. Hopefully, we start seeing many more DQHD monitors come out after this one, as the 5120x1440p resolution would seriously be killer for both gaming and productivity.

240Hz is unheard of at this resolution

While there are tons of 240Hz gaming displays that are 1080p resolution, it’s hard to find a good screen that’s 1440p and this high of a resolution. So, not only does this monitor offer an unheard of 5120x1440p resolution, having a 240Hz is equally rare.

What 240Hz gives you is the ability to run games at up to 240 frames per second, which is something that fast-paced gamers require when playing titles like CS:GO, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and more. Both G-SYNC and FreeSync are here, which give gamers on both AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards the ability to take full advantage of what Samsung’s latest display has to offer.

1000R curvature fully immerses you into your games

Most screens come with a 1800R curvature, which gives a slight bend to the display. Well, Samsung went all-out and offers a 1000R bend, which really wraps the screen around your head, further immersing you into the game.

This is likely because of how wide the screen is, sticking to a 1800R curve wouldn’t be enough to prevent you from having to stretch your neck far to see both ends of the screen.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor will cost $1,699.99 and is slated to ship on July 13th. It’s available for pre-order direct from Samsung, and should soon be at other retailers.

