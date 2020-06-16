Sabrent’s 1TB Rocket NVMe SSD returns to Amazon low at $170, more from $130

Store4Memory (A Sabrent-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its 1TB Rocket NVMe Gen4 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $169.98 shipped when code 15XIWFNC has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve seen this year, saves you $30, and matches the all-time low from back in December. Upgrading your computer with Sabrent’s Rocket NVMe SSD brings up to 5000MB/s transfer speeds into the mix for a speedy system startup, quick load times, and more. The M.2 form-factor means it’s compatible with a wide variety of machines, including NAS alongside your gaming PC and more. Over 1,490 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing Sabrent’s 1TB Rocket NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal SSD at Amazon for $129.98 with code 14WYM3OA. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you $20, marks one of the first discounts this year, and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. Sporting the same M.2 form-factor as the lead deal, this model drops speeds down to 3400MB/s. You’ll still get 1TB of storage as well, but in a more cost-effective package. Rated 4.7.5 stars from over 6,100 customers.

Those in the market for a portable hard drive are in luck, as we’re currently tracking a discount on WD’s 5TB My PassPort drive at $100. That’s on top of some additional deals from $85 to tackle your storage woes.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe SSD features:

The Sabrent 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD Extreme Performance Solid State Drive (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB) delivers all the advantages of flash disk technology with PCIe Gen4.0 x4 interface. Based on Toshiba’s BiCS4 96L TLC NAND Flash memory, its performance speeds can reach up to 5000 MB/s (read) and 4400 MB/s (write) when using a PCIe Gen4 motherboard.

