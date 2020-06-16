Apple’s Smart Keyboard will level up your iPad at $99 (Amazon low, Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad + 10.5-inch iPad Air for $99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you own the latest base iPad, an Air, or previous-generation Pro, this keyboard is ready to take your productivity to new heights. Having spent quite a bit of time with this keyboard in the past, I highly-recommend adding it to your device. Since it pairs using Apple’s Smart Connector you won’t need to worry about charging it up between uses.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one.

It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro

