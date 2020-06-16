Apple’s Smart Keyboard will level up your iPad at $99 (Amazon low, Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad + 10.5-inch iPad Air for $99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you own the latest base iPad, an Air, or previous-generation Pro, this keyboard is ready to take your productivity to new heights. Having spent quite a bit of time with this keyboard in the past, I highly-recommend adding it to your device. Since it pairs using Apple’s Smart Connector you won’t need to worry about charging it up between uses.

Want an inexpensive solution? Arteck’s Bluetooth Keyboard is only $20. It’s backlit and can even change colors. Its status as Amazon’s best-selling tablet keyboard encouraged us to go hands-on. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

Need a way to haul your gear? We’ve got you covered with a variety of fresh bag discounts. Samsonite’s Modern Utility MacBook leads the pack with a 33% discount that brings it down to $60. There are more discounts in there too, so be sure to take a moment and peruse.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

  • Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one.
  • It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.
  • Compatibility: iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro

