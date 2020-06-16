Samsonite’s Modern Utility MacBook bag hits $60 (Save 33%), more from $50

Amazon is currently offering the Samsonite Modern Utility MacBook Backpack for $59.99 shipped. Typically fetching $90, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats the previous price cut by $15, and is the best we’ve tracked. Centered around a padded laptop sleeve, this bag can stow 15-inch MacBooks as well as a variety of other devices in its various compartments. A two-tone ripstop polyester build adds durability and water-resistance into the picture and multiple quick-stash zippered pockets ensure you’ll have easy access to essentials while out and about. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack for $49.99. Down from $65, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Osprey’s Daylite Plus trades the more stylish design of the featured bag in exchange for a more versatile offering with a 20-liter capacity, added ventilation, and other inclusions that make it ideal for bringing on your next hike. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Regardless of which bag you end up with, using some of your savings on Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer is an easy recommendation at $7. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

Samsonite Modern Utility features:

Designed to fit a more casual lifestyle. Think of it as your go-to business accessory. And of course, it provides thoughtful organization for all your tech gadgets. Constructed of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant

