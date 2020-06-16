Bring OTA content to your Fire TV or Roku with Tablo’s DVR at $100 (Save $40)

- Jun. 16th 2020 2:29 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $140 going rate, today’s offer saves you 28% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Tablo’s OTA DVR is equipped with dual built-in tuners for recording content from two channels at a time. It’s a great addition to your cord-cutting setup, and is compatible with a variety of streaming media players and other devices so you can watch content on practically any device. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 800 customers. Head below for more.

A perfect addition to the Tablo LITE is the Mohu Leaf Metro TV Antenna at under $18. With it you’ll be able to pull in content from 25-miles away, bringing local news and other stations into your cord-cutting setup. Find out which stations are available in your area by swinging by AntennaWeb for a full report.

Speaking of ways to upgrade your cord-cutting setup, over the weekend we spotted a collection of Fire TV deals from $30 at Amazon. That’s on top of a pair of Roku streamers starting at $29.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

