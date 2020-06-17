Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of its highly-rated charging gear. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the Anker Wireless PowerPort Qi Charger for $12.27. Regularly $22, today’s deal is now one of the best prices we have tracked and as much as 44% in savings. This stand can carry your device in both vertical or horizontal orientations so you can easily access your notifications or watch videos while charging. The 5W PowerPort works with any Qi-compatible device, ships with a 3-foot USB cable, and an 18-month worry-free warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,200 Amazon customers. Head below for the rest of today’s Gold Box Anker sale.

More Anker Charging Gear deals:

However, you’ll also want to browse through the ongoing Anker Amazon Father’s Day sale right here for additional offers from $11. You’ll find everything from additional charging gear to headphones, cables, baby monitors, and more. Don’t miss our hands-on review of Anker’s $100 24K gold USB-C to Lightning cable as well.

More on the Anker Wireless PowerPort Qi Charger:

Charge Forward: Using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset, PowerPort Wireless charges any Qi-compatible device in 10% less time than other 5W wireless chargers.

Versatile Viewing: Charge vertically or horizontally for ideal use with Face ID, keeping track of messages, or watching videos. (Metal attachments or credit cards will interfere with charging.)

Certified Safe: Totally eliminate the radiation and overheating risks associated with wireless charging. With overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more, you and your iPhone are fully protected.

