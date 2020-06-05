While Anker is most often known for its affordable smartphone accessories, occasionally it will depart from the usual with some higher-end offerings. We’ve loved their security cameras and projectors in the past, which can retail for as much as $500, but today’s review departs in a new way. Anker has introduced a $100 Special Edition USB-C to Lightning Cable, which packs one particularly notable feature. A 24K gold casing. In a world filled with low-cost cables, this limited edition goes high-end with an extra sleek design. Down below you’ll find details on availability and how you can bring one of these gold-laden cables home.

Anker’s new Lightning cable is gold wrapped

As Apple has slowly made the transition to USB-C, it’s cable offerings have become more complex with some devices still using legacy Lightning connectors. Anker has introduced a number of USB-C to Lightning cables in recent years to help meet demand. However, its latest creation departs with a show-stopping design.

Anker’s new 24K gold-plated USB-C to Lightning cable offers the familiar woven nylon design that’s become so popular in recent years. But its the actual connectors that stand out the most.

In the box

With real 24K gold wrapped around the end, this certainly isn’t your usual cable. When you open the box, Anker has departed from its typical packaging for an experience that’s more in-line with unwrapping a watch. You’re also greeted with a special message, noting that you’re “now a part of charging royalty.” I’m not ready to go that far, but you get the point.

Aside from the gold connectors, this is pretty much your standard Anker Lightning Cable. If you’re familiar with the PowerLine III lineup, there isn’t going to be much difference here.

Anker has long made some of our favorite Lightning cables. The gold edition is really isn’t much of a departure from the tried and true design we’ve come to love, aside from the fact that it’s, you know, wrapped in gold.

Pricing and availability

Anker is selling a “limited” number of gold USB-C to Lightning cables for $99.99. However, how limited that number it yet to be seen. As Jerry Seinfeld has often mused, it’s likely limited to the number that people are willing to buy.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having a gold Lightning Cable is pretty cool, I have to admit. And the price tag is actually attainable. That said, Apple is likely to go away from Lightning at some point in the near future, so be sure to take the long-term investment here for what it is. Anker nailed the packaging and if you’re into this kind of thing, it’s an awesome buy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!