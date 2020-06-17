AO’s Hybrid 64-Qt. Cooler + 3-year warranty now up to $110 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the AO Hybrid 64-Quart Cooler (AOHY64) for $159.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $270 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is as much as $110 in savings and the lowest price we can find. We have never seen this model go for less than $222 at Amazon, for comparison sake. This is a hybrid hard/soft cooler ready for all of your summer adventures. The 1.5-inch rigid insulation surrounding the exterior is carried by a molded EVA bottom for extra stability. Along with the 64-quart capacity, it also features water-resistant YKZ zippers and ships with a 3-year warranty from AO. Ratings are positive and somewhat thin here, but just about all AO soft coolers have solid ratings on Amazon. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need such a robust soft cooler and that 3-year warranty, there are plenty of options out there for less than $160. If the gorgeous $80 RTIC Insulated Soft Cooler Bag is stil overkill for you, check out the Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler instead. It comes in at just under $21 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 3,400. It’s not nearly as heavy-duty, but for simple trips to the beach and what not, it will do the trick.

We also still have some ongoing outdoor gear including coolers and more in Amazon’s sports gear Father’s Day sale. But you’ll definitely want to swing by our fashion deal hub for loads of notable discounts on outdoor apparel and more. Some highlights include L.L. Bean at up to 50% off, plus The North Face, Oakley, and more at up to 65% off during Steep and Cheap’s latest sales event.

More on the AO Hybrid 64-Quart Cooler:

Welded Thermoplastic Polyurethane material and molded EVA Bottom

Molded Cooler with removable shoulder strap

Perfect for boating, fishing, hunting and camping

Features top pocket for dry items

Water resistant YKK zippers

